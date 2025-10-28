The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has expressed readiness to create a comprehensive support system for retiring seniors transitioning to civilian life.

The Chief of Defence Administration Rear Admiral Joseph Akpan stated this at a 2-Day pre-retirement transition readiness workshop with the theme “Institutionalising compulsory rehabilitation and unified transition assistance training programme for retiring senior officers,” in Abuja.

The Chief of Administration who was represented by Major General Olatokunbo Bello said many retiring senior officers encounter significant challenges in transitioning to civil life.

He said the military High Command takes seriously retirement/transition for all serving officers.

This he said is because it is the service’s responsibility to ensure they receive the support they need to transit smoothly into civilian lives.

“This transition support they need is from the structured military service to civilian endeavours. It presents a significant challenge for retiring senior officers. This transition can be marked by psychological, social, and financial challenges,” he said.

He noted that in an attempt to address these multi-faceted challenges, the institutionalisation of compulsory rehabilitation and transition assistance programmes therefore becomes indispensable.

He reiterated that such a programme should be designed by a well-structured path that aids retiring officers in recalibrating their lives, thereby ensuring a seamless transition that supports their long-term well-being outside the service.

“The challenges of transition are real.Many senior officers struggle to translate their skills acquired through professional military education-wide service into meaningful employment after service and cope with the psychological impact of leaving the military.

“For this reason, institutionalising compulsory rehabilitation and transition programme assistance is crucial,”

He said the rationale behind the institutionalisation of the compulsory programme lies in its potential to address the unique challenges faced by retiring officers.

“Military life characterised by regimental schedules, defined hierarchies, and communal living contrast sharply with civilian life. It demands personal initiative, decision-making, and adaptation to less regimental environments,” he said.

He, however, said the compulsory programme ensures that every officer benefits from professional support, thereby mitigating the risks associated with abrupt transitions.

“These programmes can provide tailored support, including career counselling, mentorship, and training, to equip senior officers with the skills needed to succeed in civilian careers. By making this type of transition training compulsory, we can ensure that all retiring officers receive training and support they need.

“So, let’s work together to create a comprehensive support system that empowers them to thrive in the next chapter of their lives,” he said.

In her remarks, the Workshop Coordinator, Ms Ijeoma Akwara said the transition assistance programme aims to prepare retiring senior officers for the next life by helping them settle in any chosen sector of the economy.

She said this is because the senior officers have been trained by the government using public funds hence,such knowledge shouldn’t be left lying fallow on the basis of retirement.

“They are critical to our development as a nation, not only when they’re in service, also when they retire. These guys are the ones that have the security architecture of this nation. So what do you do with this calibre of people when they are retiring,”

She continued “A retired man, an average retired officer, where does he start from? It’s either he’s going to do entrepreneurship or he goes to the academia. So for those who want to work, we have an aspect where we invited the organised private sector, embassies, multinational corporations, multilateral agencies to say, listen, you have to consciously, of your own volition, create spaces for these retiring senior officers who go to a transition assistance programme and are qualified for job opportunities in your sector,”.

“No, we’re saying don’t just leave them to go to the labour market, to the whims of the labour market. Create a structured system where job placements, you know, and opportunities to be reintegrated into the system, whether it is into the economic sector of this nation,”,