Prof Khadija Musa Bello of the Faculty of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, has embarked on a tree-planting exercise to live-fence the faculty’s three-hectare experimental farm.

At the event, Prof Bello, who is also the chairperson of Rural Urban Green Initiative, said the tree-planting was not only aimed at greening the environment but also to promote sustainable agricultural practices and protect future generations.

She explained that trees play a vital role in absorbing carbon emissions, providing oxygen, reducing the impact of windstorms and improving the ecosystem.

Prof Bello expressed hope that the initiative would grow to the point where every ATBU student plants at least one tree before graduation.

She further stated that the organisation is also committed to enhancing family livelihood and nutrition by working with women and youth to promote better agricultural practices.

She appreciated individuals who donated the trees being planted, describing the gesture as an act of charity, and called for more support to expand the initiative.

The vice chancellor of ATBU, Prof Ibrahim Hassan Garba, commended the initiative, describing it as timely and consistent with the university’s mandate of community service.

Prof Garba noted that the institution had lost about 70 per cent of its biodiversity over the last 40 years across its 4,800 hectares of land at Gubi.

According to him, the loss of vegetation has resulted in ecological challenges, including roof damages caused by strong winds and reduced opportunities for practical training for geology students.

The VC disclosed that ATBU management has banned tree felling on its campuses and commenced a deliberate afforestation programme, revealing that over 1,200 date palms have already been planted, with 10 hectares of land fenced around the Dairy Research Centre to support the initiative.

He added that efforts are ongoing to partner with the National Agency for the Great Green Wall and the Nigerian Conservation Foundation to restore biodiversity on campus. He emphasised that the university is adopting economic trees for landscaping as part of a strategy for sustainable funding.