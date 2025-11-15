Delegates from 19 states of the Federation have arrived in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital for the Saturday national convention of the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

LEADERSHIP reports that the participating delegates came from Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Ebonyi, Enugu, Federal Capital Territory, Imo, Kaduna, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Ekiti States.

The National Convention which was coming up amid crisis within the party and conflicting court judgments is set to begin on Saturday November 15 and end on Sunday, 16th.

Our correspondent’s findings indicate that the last-minute preparations for the convention had been completed.

The Saturday elective convention is perhaps the most controversial in the history of Nigeria’s former ruling party, as a faction of the party had pulled out of the event.

In the buildup to the event, the National Working Committee, led by the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum, suspended the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, for one month for alleged anti-party activities.

This was the sequel to Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja’s ruling, which placed the convention on hold, citing the party’s failure to abide by its own rules.

Omotosho anchored his ruling on the failure by the leadership of the party to have its designated officials sign the notice of the convention before transmitting the same to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

As a result, the judge barred INEC from monitoring the event.

Relief, however, came the way of the Damagum-led NWC when Justice Ladiran Akintola, through an ex parte motion, directed the PDP to conduct the convention.

Earlier in the week, Justice Peter Lifu appeared to have dashed the hope of the main opposition party when ruling on a suit brought before him by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, suspended the convention, citing Lamido‘s inability to get a nomination form to vie for the Office of the National Chairman at the convention.

Again, Justice Akintola extended his interim order and directed the PDP to go ahead with the convention.

On Thursday, the Lekan Salami Stadium, venue of the convention, wore a new look, with massive decorations in the party’s colours still ongoing as at the time of filing this story.

Over 3,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory were expected to attend the event.

Also expected are party leaders, key stakeholders, and international observers, including members of the diplomatic community.

The convention will feature the election of key national officers, including a new National Chairman, National Secretary, and other key members of the NWC and their deputies.

At the venue, activities were on top gear, as various campaign posters adorned strategic places within and outside the complex.