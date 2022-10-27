Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister of state, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu yesterday received the Unity Torch for the 2022 National Sports Festival slated to hold in Delta State. .

The minister noted that the torch implies a symbol of unity as it brings together seasoned and budding sportsmen and women from all walks of life and across the 36 states of the federation and FCT, to compete for medals of excellence in sporting activities.

Aliyu emphasised that the torch of unity kickstarts every national sports festival, heralds, and transmits the message of peace, friendship, tolerance, hope, oneness, and fair play amongst the athletes in particular and the entire nation in general.

“It showcases the light of spirit, knowledge, and life; and by passing it from state to state or from person to person, it expresses the handing down of the fire of unity, sportsmanship, fair play, and friendship from one generation to the next,” she said.

The minister charged all participants to use the sports festival to promote the message of peace, and unity especially as the nation approaches another general election.

“Let this day, therefore, send forth the same message to all citizens of this great nation that; in all our common endeavors and all fronts of our national life, peace, friendship, unity, tolerance, equity, accommodation, hope, and fair play are all that we require to achieve meaningful progress, cohesion and advancement. We must carry this same message into our electioneering campaigns as well.

“We must pass it from our generation to the next generation after us. We must remain united, tolerate one another despite our differences, make friends across divides, and create room for the survival of the next citizen across the street. That is the essence of this day’s event,” she said.

She further expressed the confidence that the FCT contingents would return home with laurels, praying that the various athletes would gain global recognition.

Earlier, the representative of the Minister of Sports, and Zonal Coordinator, North Central, Mrs. Deborah Pitmang, said the torch represents unity through sports among states.