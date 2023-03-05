Ahead of the March 11 governorship election in Delta State, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has spread out its dragnets to annex the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, to its campaign train.

Omo-Agege who stormed Asaba and Oshimili South LGA where Obi scored the highest votes of over 40,000, wooed Obi teeming supporters to vote APC to beat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Omo-Agege, with his supporters and loyalists who met with Obi supporters, earnestly begged them to support him to end PDP’s age-long ineptitude in the state.

“We have succeeded in the first leg during the presidential election. Let us come together and chase away our common enemy. Let us together and reject the afflictions of PDP. Vote me for pensioners to be paid their gratuities, affordable school fees will be paid at universities and constant electricity will be possible.

“Convert your votes in the Labour Party to Omo-Agege. I know what Obidients want; I will run a participatory government with you. Finish the good work you have started. The wounded lion has started to run helter-skelter and begging for votes. Don’t listen to them.

“We sympathise with you on how Okowa deprived you of venues. He has done it to Obi himself. So, we are not surprised. Okowa stole Reps and Senate seats in Delta North, but when l come as governor, we shall reclaim them for Obidients. Obidients and APC have one thing in common.

“To get this, we want a governor to achieve this. I can’t do it alone; l need your help. When l emerge as governor, you are the ones that emerged. We know what we want. Come to me, tell me what you want me to do for you.

“We shall bring you into government, some will serve in the government. I will reclaim seats, Reps, Senate, that Okowa stole from Obidients,” he promised.

Earlier, APC chairman in the state, Chief Omeni Sobotie, said they have to come together to pursue Okowa. “We chased Okowa away as vice president; we don’t want his affliction to come to Delta again. We want a new Delta of job opportunities, where companies will come to set up job opportunities.