The Deputy Senate President and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, will on Monday, October 24 unveil the Delta State APC campaign organisation in Asaba, the state capital.

The APC campaign organisation has Senator Ovie Omo-Agege as chairman; State APC chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie as co-chairman: Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi (Deputy Chairman); Barr. Francis Obigbor (Co-Deputy Chairman); a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe as director-general; and Chief of Staff to the Deputy Senate President, Dr Otive Igbuzor as deputy DG.

In a statement sent to LEADERSHIP on Sunday by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, he revealed that the campaign team will be inaugurated by Senator Omo-Agege on Monday, October 24, 2022 by 10am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listed as vice chairmen of the campaign organisation are Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo SAN, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Chief Paulinus Akpeki, Justice Freshman Daubry (rtd), Dr. Alex Ideh, Chief Lucky Okperi, Chief Lucky Esigie as well as Dr Eugene Okolocha (Secretary) and Nick Ovuokporie (Deputy Secretary) respectively.

Also on the list are former presidential spokesman, Olorogun Ima Niboro (Director, Communications and Media Strategy), Dr. Chris Oghenechowen (Director, Logistics and Protocol), Chike Memeh (Director, Finance), Godwin Anaughe (Director, Strategy and Elections), Barr. Alex Onwuadiamu (Director, Planning and Research), and Barr. Bosin Ebikeme (Director, Contact and Mobilization).

Those listed as Advisers include the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi; member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency, Rev. Hon Francis Waive; APC National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Felix Morka, and a former Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

Others are High Chief Johnny Michael, Dr (Mrs) Veronica Ogbuagu, Chief Ede Dafinone, Chief Joel Onowakpor Thomas, Hon. Temi Harriman, Ms. Stella Okotete, Prophet Jones Erhue, Hon. Halims Agoda, Chief Ayiri Emami, Dr Ngozi Olejeme, Prof. Leroy Edozien, and Hon. Doris Uboh, among others.

Senatorial coordinators include Dr. Austin Izagbo (Delta North), Chief Chief Ominimini Obiuwevwi (Delta Central) as well as Prince Yemi Emiko (Delta South).

According to the statement, the event is expected to hold at APC Campaign Headquarters, at No. 17 Summit Road, Asaba, the Delta State capital.