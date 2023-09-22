Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA), has called for the enforcement of relevant laws for the arrest and prosecution of those involved in open sex trade and use of illicit drugs in the state.

The House at plenary presided by the speaker, Emomotimi Guwor, expressed concern over the rising incidences of the unholy and unwholesome acts among the youths in the state, particularly Asaba and environs, even as it stressed the need for urgent government action.

The resolution was sequel to a motion brought on the floor of the House by the member representing Oshimili South, Hon Bridget Anyafulu and amended by the majority leader, Emeka Nwaobi who represents Aniocha North.

The assembly in the resolution, called on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to as a matter of necessity, direct the commissioner for women affairs, community and social development as well as law enforcement agencies to rise up to the situation to curb the ugly trend.

The assembly advanced the need for routine campaigns and sensitization programmes, including placement of posters and signage in strategic places to educate and raise awareness on the dangers associated with commercial sex trade and use of illicit drugs.

The House in the resolution also wants relevant government agencies to carry out regular trainings, counseling and rehabilitation as part of measures to addressing the sad narratives.

The resolution also called for support of the efforts of law enforcement agencies to ensure the arrest and prosecution of illicit drug sellers and commercial sex workers in accordance with the applicable laws in the state.

Leading debates on the merits of the motion, Hon Bridget Anyafulu who is the chairman, assembly committee on housing, women affairs, community and social development, said there was urgent need to curb the rising trend of open sex trade and illicit drug use, in the state, particularly the state capital Asaba and environs.

They emphasised that open sex trade and illicit drugs should be condemned in all ramifications as the unholy acts is affecting the image of the state.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the House following a voice vote called by the speaker, Hon Emomotimi Guwor.