The Delta State Government has warned medical practitioners who provide family planning for underage girls to desist or face prosecution.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, Ohwovoriole Ekemejero, gave the warning at the World Contraception Day held in Asaba, the state capital.

Ohwovoriole, represented by the Director of Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Unit, Mrs Patricia Akanagwuna, said providing minor access to these facilities without the consent of their parents or guardian is illegal, maintaining that those involved must be punished accordingly.

“In the eye of the law, any medical doctor that provides family planning for minors will face prosecution. The law did not permit such, the doctor must seek the consent of the parents or guardians,” he stated.

He however advised the medical personnel that, as principles, “allow individual women to make informed choices about their reproductive health, free from coercion or judgment, in addition to protecting their right to confidentiality when seeking contraceptive services.”

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Joseph Onojaeme, said the family planning town hall meeting was to sensitise on individual’s right to make choices about themselves.

He urged women to adopt family planning for their benefits.

For his part, the Executive Director, State Primary Health Development Agency, Dr U. Paul called on stakeholders, including local government chairmen, to fund and support family planning.