The Obi of Ogwashi-Uku Kingdom, Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr.) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II has stated unequivocally that no farmer in his kingdom has been asked to register, seek permission or prevented from engaging in legitimate farming activities anywhere within the kingdom.

Advertisement

This may not be unconnected to the position of Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) in a purported town hall meeting where the traditional ruler of the kingdom ,Obi Ifechukwude Anishi Okonjo 11 amongst others was accused of alleged high-handedness by directing farmers to obtain permission from the palace before they can farm.

Speaking through Prince Ifeakanachukwu Emordi, Palace Secretary, the only category of persons asked to obtain permission are those who wish to farm on lands lawfully recovered through valid court judgments and placed under the custody of the Obi of Ogwashi-Uku.

Advertisement

“This measure is purely for security, coordination, and record-keeping purposes, to ensure that peace and order are maintained on those estates during the farming season, ” he said.

Corroborating, the Ogwashi-Uku Town Union (OTU) also strongly condemned a communiqué issued by a faction of the Ogwashi-Uku Development Association (ODA) threatening to declare quarters/Villages in the kingdom autonomous communities.

In the statement signed by the acting president-general, Mr Francis Osude and secretary, Mr Nkem Charles, the union said the communiqué by ODA was a desperate attempt by self-serving individuals to incite unrest after years of betrayal and land racketeering.

“The ODA has no capacity within Ogwashi-Uku. Traditional authority in our kingdom rests with His Royal Majesty, Obi (Dr.) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, and members of the Obi-in-Council who are the recognized community chiefs.

“None of these chiefs or any lawful representatives of the people participated in this communiqué or the purported town hall meeting. Some of the signatories in the communiqué are facing serious criminal charges” the statement read.

“Some of these factional ODA members are the same people who presided over the fraudulent sale of hundreds of acres of Ogwashi-Uku land worth hundreds of millions of naira, land that rightfully belongs to the kingdom.

“Now that the Obi has lawfully recovered these lands through court-backed processes, they are crying foul and trying to mislead the public.”

It said the timing and tone of the communiqué were dangerously provocative as the kingdom is entering its sacred Ineh (New Yam) Festival, a time of thanksgiving, peace and unity

accusing the group of previously endorsing parallel Ineh festivals and supported actions that led to attacks on the traditional ruler.

The union however warned that “We will hold anyone from the ODA personally and collectively responsible if they attempt to disrupt the sacred period of ineh festival or inflame communal tensions in the kingdom.

“Any attempt to disturb the peace during the Ineh Festival will be firmly resisted by the people of Ogwashi-Uku,” the town Union declared.