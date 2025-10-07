An advocacy group, Polivox, has commended the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, for deploying over 160 international scholars from the Niger Delta to study strategic courses abroad.

According to the group, the move marks a significant step towards transforming the region through education and sustainable development.

In a statement on Monday, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Afekhai John, described the initiative as “a call to action for all well-meaning Nigerians.”

He noted that the scholars were pursuing degrees in vital areas such as Cybersecurity, Data Science, Marine Engineering, Artificial Intelligence, and Renewable Energy.

He said, “This year alone, over 160 international scholars have been deployed, complemented by an unprecedented number of onshore students in Nigerian universities.”

John added that the programme was more than an educational effort — a “strategic investment in national security.”

“By transforming former agitators into certified engineers and data scientists, the PAP is systematically dismantling the infrastructure of unrest and building a bulwark for sustainable peace and development,” he said.

He described the progress under Dr Otuaro as a “tangible dividend of the Renewed Hope Agenda,” noting that the Amnesty Programme had become a model of how education could drive economic empowerment and stability.

John explained that the strategic focus on education and advanced vocational training was producing a new generation of productive citizens who would innovate and run small businesses across key sectors, helping to wean the region off dependency.

He also credited Dr Otuaro’s grassroots engagement with ensuring peace in the Niger Delta, which has safeguarded vital oil and gas assets and boosted national revenue.

“It is time we celebrate our quiet achievers. Dr Dennis Otuaro has moved the needle from conflict to construction and turned swords into ploughshares,” he declared.

He urged political and community leaders to rise above partisanship and recognise Otuaro’s achievements, stressing that “his success is Nigeria’s success.”