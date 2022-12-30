Two projects executed by Comprehensive High School Igbodo Old Students Association (CHISOSA) in Ika North East local government area of Delta State, have been commissioned amid cheers by staff and students of the college.

The inaugurated infrastructure included a water scheme and toilet facilities apart from hundreds of school furniture, among others.

Inaugurating the water scheme, the chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT of the association, Engr Emmanuel Lote Uzuyem, said availability of clean water was a big challenge in the school, hence the intervention of CHISOSA.

Uzuyem who was among the 1985 set of the school, explained that “water is life“ and that its absence in any environment could be very devastating.

While commending those who contributed immensely towards the realisation of the project, Uzuyem expressed happiness over the successful execution of the water scheme.

Commissioning the toilet facilities, the pioneer senior prefect who is among the 1984 set of the school, Mr Michael Uwelue recalled with nostalgia the good old days in the college, saying that toilet infrastructure had always been an issue in the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Uwelue urged the beneficiaries to put to good use the restrooms to check any further messing up of the environment as a result of unavailability of toilet system.

The chairman of the Project Implementation Committee, Mr Martin Okocha, said the two inaugurated projects were in good shape as their execution were effectively supervised from conception to finishing.

Okocha expressed optimism that the provided infrastructures will go a long way to ameliorate the sufferings in the past by both teachers and students when the facilities were not available in the school environment.

In her remarks, the principal of the school, Mrs Helen Morka expressed gratitude over the intervention of the old students to the development of infrastructures in the college as well as its efforts to promote good conduct among teachers and students in the institution.

She however highlighted many other issues confronting the college and urged the old students’ body, individuals and other stakeholders to help address the challenges in order to further enhance teaching and learning in the school.