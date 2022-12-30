About 200 widows from Mbube community, Ogoja LGA in Cross River State yesterday received food items worth millions of naira from Odus Oboro Foundation as a way of showing love to one another in the yuletide season.

The items distributed to the widows, included bags of rice, cartoons of Maggi cubes, indomies, tomatoes, gallons of palm and vegetable oil.

The beneficiaries through their spokesperson, Mrs Angela Akwong, expressed happiness over the items stressing that they were overwhelmed by the show of love exhibited by the foundation.

They described the foundation as God sent and for beaming its searchlight upon individuals like them who are neglected by the society.

In his remarks shortly after distributing the empowerment items the founder, chairman/ chief executive officer (CEO), Odus Oboro Foundation, Barr. Hycinth Odu stated that widows are integral part of the society who are sometimes forgotten so easily especially after the demise of their husbands.

On why he decided to touch their lives in this yuletide season, the CEO stated that meeting the needy at their point of need in moments like this is an obligation that fulfills the biblical inference of charity.

He stressed that as part of the organisation’s Corporate Social Responsibility which falls in line with this year’s theme: “Joy of the world,” the organisation decided to reach out to the widows to give them hope that the world has not completely neglected them.

In her remarks, director of the foundation, Mrs Felicia Odu stated that the organisation has track record of bringing succour to the less privileged and indigent students adding many have passed through school through the organisation’s scholarship programme for the needy.

In a goodwill message, the clan head of Benkpe Community, Buturo Anthony Obue thanked the foundation for its humanitarian services.