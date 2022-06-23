Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced Sir Monday John Onyeme, as the deputy governorship candidate and running mate to the governorship candidate, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

The state publicity secretary of PDP, in Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi M. Osuoza, said Onyeme is a loyal, dedicated and true party man, totally committed, well respected, and truly beloved in the PDP family.

“Delta State PDP, warmly Congratulates our Deputy Governorship Candidate, Sir Monday Onyeme, on his successful emergence as the running mate to our Governorship Candidate, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and we have no doubts that this is already a confirmed winning combination for the 2023 Governorship election.

“We are now fully ready for the electoral battle in 2023 and by the Grace of God, it will end in praise, as always.Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.” Osuoza stated.

Speculations that the Ndokwa people would get the office were rife as notable names believed to be strategising for the office didn’t aspire for the federal or state legislative positions.

These Ndokwa political leaders include Hon Christopher Ochor, the current Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, (DSHA) who is representing Ukwuani Local Government seat in the state Assembly.

Also on the cards was Hon.Fidelis Tillje, the commissioner of Finance, Delta state.

Onyeme, a Chartered Accountant par excellence, is a Fellow of different professional bodies such as, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), the Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional Faculty (FCFIP), Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE), etc.

Before his present appointment as the executive chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue (DBIR), he was the Bursar of the National Open University of Nigeria, a position he held for over nine years.