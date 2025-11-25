The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old woman, Tracy Wilson, for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with her three-year-old daughter.

Advertisement

The arrest was announced on Tuesday in a video released by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, on his X handle.

According to the police, the case came to light after the child’s father, who is not married to the suspect reported to the Command that he discovered a video showing the mother inappropriately touching the child.

Advertisement

Narrating the incident, Edafe described the report as “disturbing,” especially coming just days after the Command paraded a man accused of sexually abusing his underage daughters in Ogborikoko.

“He came to the station and reported that he came across a video where the mother of his daughter was having sexual intimacy with the three-year-old daughter,” Edafe said. “That is a mother practicing lesbianism with her own daughter.”

Following the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer of Ogborikoko Division, CSP Temi Agbede Zokumo, mobilised officers who promptly arrested the suspect.

Edafe said detectives have confirmed the allegations.

“Investigators have unraveled that indeed the allegations are true because there is a video evidence,” he stated. “Not only did she sexually molest her own child, she had it on record.”

During interrogation captured in the police video, the suspect, admitted to repeatedly abusing her daughter and confessed that the acts began when the child was eight months old.

“I have been abusing her,” she said when questioned by officers.

When pressed further, she added: “Touching her vagina… Yes, sir.”

Wilson also admitted that she identifies as a lesbian and acknowledged that her actions had physically harmed the child.

The police spokesperson disclosed that medical checks revealed injuries and signs of sexually transmitted infection on the child.

“Are you aware that she tested positive to sexually transmitted disease?” Edafe asked.

The suspect responded: “Yes, sir.”

Appearing remorseful, Wilson told investigators, “I feel so bad. I’m so disappointed. I’m not able to be a mother.”

She further said she did not believe the child should remain in her care and pleaded not to be sent to prison.

However, Edafe stressed that her actions attract serious legal consequences under Nigerian law.

“The law does not believe in this kind of mercy you are seeking,” he said. “Same-sex relationship is not permitted by law. But yours is even worse because it is incest.”

Edafe assured the public that the Command remains committed to ensuring that offenders, especially those involved in crimes against children, are removed from society.

“We will continue to do our best to ensure that people like this are taken out from society and sent to the place where they are supposed to be,” he said.