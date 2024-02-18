Following the incessant attacks on student hostels in Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku, Aniocha South local government area of the State, the school authorities has closed down the institution for a week.

Victims of the serial attacks had lost handsets and computer laptops to the gangsters, who forced the students to transfer money in their accounts to them, while also raping some female students and shooting anyone who resisted.

Within the period of closure, the school management, Students Union Government (SUG), the community and security agencies would monitor and take appropriate measures to curb the security breaches.

The Rector of the institution, Prof. Emmanuel Achuenu, announced the closure of the Polytechnic at the weekend for the safety of students as they are expected to resume academic activities on Monday, February 26.

The SUG also issued a statement ordering all students in the hostels to comply with the management’s directive to proceed on a semi-semester break.

Jointly signed by its President, Comrade Victor Anthony; Secretary General, Onugege Graham, and Public Relations Officer, Utomi Williams Blessings, the SUG said most of the hostels outside and inside the school campus had been deserted for fear of robbery attacks, which started few weeks ago.

An eyewitness, who gave her name as Chisom Gladys, narrated how one of the armed robbers had to scale the fence of the hostel and unlock the gate for the rest of the robbers after their attempts to break the gate failed.

According to her, the armed robbers came in their numbers, proceeded to tie up the two vigilante security men in the compound and ordered them not to make noise or they would be shot.

“They went to the first room, bending the steel protector and pulling out the rods in the casement window in order to gain entrance and proceeded to rob the boy who stays in the room, all the time discussing how they were going to share the money.

“They robbed the first room in the block, carting away phones and other valuables and it was in the second room that they shot the boy residing there on the leg.

“The boy was shot twice, but the first bullet failed to penetrate his body, while he was able to extract the second bullet from his leg by himself before the police arrived and took him to the hospital hours later.

“The last room that was robbed, immediately he woke up and saw the robbers, he tried to run inside the house but he was caught and beaten thoroughly with cutlasses and other weapons,” narrated Chisom.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the State’s Commissioner of Police, Abaniwonda Olufemi, has summoned the Area Commander and the Divisional Police Officer in Ogwashi Uku over the matter, noting that the institution was closed down because of possible protest over the spate of robberies, by students.

The Police boss said security had been beefed up in the Polytechnic town even as the Police Force was entirely on top of the situation.