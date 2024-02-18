Rampaging bandits have invaded another Kaduna community, Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, killing 12 persons with nine others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

17 houses were set ablazed by the marauders during the attack.

The bandits, it was gathered, stormed the community around 5am on Sunday morning as the residents were still asleep and immediately started shooting sporadically.

The attack comes barely 48 hours after bandits attacked communities in Igabi and Kauru local local government areas of the State on Friday, killing about nine persons and kidnapping 35 others from both communities including a retired director of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), his and younger brother and his wife in Kwassam and Sabon Layin communities.

Although, the Police authorities in Kaduna State were yet to confirm the attack, a community leader, Moses Musa, told journalists that the attack occurred in the early hours of Sunday and very close to a military checkpoint.

He disclosed that nine of the victims were burnt to death inside their rooms, while nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries from the fire.

The community leader also disclosed that 17 houses were burnt by the bandits during the attack that lasted for some hours without any resistance from the military men that were stationed in the community.

Meanwhile, while working with security forces and other critical stakeholders on mitigating security challenges in the State, Governor Uba Sani said he has received security reports on renewed bandit attacks resulting in loss of lives, kidnappings and destruction of properties in Kajuru, Kauru and Igabi LGAs.

Governor Sani, who has been leading meetings with security forces, condemned the attacks in strong terms and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

He also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to, as a matter of urgency, assist the affected communities in Kajuru and Igabi LGAs following the razing of some of their houses and valuables.

The governor further reiterated the government’s dedication and commitment in tackling the security challenges experienced across the state, according to Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State.