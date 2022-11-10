Host, Delta State, has confirmed the largest ever delegation of 1000 athletes to the forthcoming National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022. The sports fiesta is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 10.

Head of Delta State athletics team, Coach Seigha Porbeni, who disclosed this, said Team Delta began its final phase of camping for the Games yesterday with about 1000 athletes scattered across all sports.

He said the track and field athletes are using the Sapele Stadium as preparatory ground, and will relocate to Asaba on November 26, a few days to the opening ceremony.

“We have about 950 to 1000 athletes at the moment preparing in the final phase. Series of construction work is going on at Stephen Keshi Stadium, which is the main venue of the Games.

But luckily for us, Delta state has so many sporting facilities.“The former college of education, Asaba, is now a technical college for secondary school students. It has two big outdoor halls, a court for basketball, handball and volleyball. Our swimmers are operating at Obiaruku pending when they will move to Asaba.

Our cyclists are preparing at Agbor, while our combat sports including wrestling, judo, karate, taekwondo, kickboxing and boxing are busy with their daily activities. Our table tennis team, football and other teams are doing well.

In Delta, we always give our athletes the best of preparation ahead of major events. Our governor wants the best for Delta 2022 National Sports Festival and our aim is to get the best result,” Porbeni stated.

Meanwhile, the Main Organising Committee (MOC), has called on journalists wishing to cover Delta 2022 to submit their accreditation form.