Former 1st vice-president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has expressed optimism that women football in Nigeria and part of the world ‘is the next big thing’.

Akinwunmi made the observation at the 2022 Sheroes Awards ceremony when outstanding Nigerians were honoured in spectacular ways in line with their numerous attainments and contributions to women sports developments.

The event which was held at the prestigious Merit House Maitama, Abuja, witnessed many sports personalities from all walks of life gathered in a relaxed atmosphere of celebration.

Akunwunmi, who spoke as a special guest of honour, said: “Women’s football is the next big thing, we have just had our recent trophy at the World level in women football. I’m particularly proud for many reasons. For us to understand where we are going, we need to understand where we are coming from.

“The Women’s Super League in the UK started in 2010. Today we have players there who earn huge money. We had 11m people watching the World Cup finals. Five years ago, the highest attendance in women’s football was 3000.

“We recently had over 60,000 who watched Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid. Agencies have started taking special interest in the game. We can win the World Cup if we take advantage of what we have.

“Many companies want to invest in women’s football. They are coming to Nigeria. These organisations are ready to pump money in the women’s game.”

Also speaking, one of the awardees and NFF executive board member, Rt. Hon. Margaret Icheen, admonished young women footballers to be focused and determined. Rt. Hon Icheen won Sheroes Lifetime Achievement Award.

Host and president of Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barr. Paul Edeh, said passion has remained his driving force in his determination to contribute to women football development in Nigeria and beyond.

Edeh, whose Foundation sponsors the ongoing Sheroes Cup, an annual pre-season tournament for clubs, assured that the competition and awards event will continue to get better.

“I have always desired to contribute my quota in making the society, especially the women better. It has not been easy, but my team and I have always tasked ourselves and we are motivated to do what we do.

“Everyone, no matter your status, is expected to contribute his or her quota to make our society a better and safer place to live,” he said.

A total of 12 individuals and organisations were honoured at the event including Nigerian sprint sensation and World record holder Tobi Amusan; reigning African woman footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala; the head coach of Nigeria’s Flamingos, Bankole Olowookere and wife of Edo State governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki.