Ousmane Dembele, the Ballon d’Or winner, is poised to make his comeback when Paris Saint-Germain face Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League on Wednesday. Coach Luis Enrique confirmed that if Dembele experiences no issues, he will be included in the squad.
Dembele has had a challenging season due to injuries, having only started five games for PSG. His last appearance ended prematurely due to a calf problem during a loss to Bayern Munich. Enrique acknowledged the need for caution as they reintegrate Dembele into the squad.
PSG, currently fifth in their Champions League group, face Spurs, who are a point behind them. This match marks a rematch following their encounter in the UEFA Super Cup, where PSG came from behind to win on penalties.