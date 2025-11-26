The Benue State House of Assembly plans to host a dinner for the Maktown Flyers Basketball Club following their historic triumph in the 2025 Nigerian Premier Basketball League. This decision came after a motion was moved by Kennedy Angbo (APC/Otukpo-Akpa), who lauded the team’s victory over Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club in the finals.

Angbo highlighted that the Maktown Flyers will represent Benue and Nigeria in the upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2026. He emphasised the need for state support to ensure the team’s success in the continental tournament.

The motion was seconded by Douglas Akya (APC/Makurdi South), who noted the team’s achievement should be celebrated by both the executive and legislative arms. The Speaker, Alfred Emberga, acknowledged the significance of the victory and expressed commitment to supporting youth excellence and sports development in the state.