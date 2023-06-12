Democracy Day: Keep Faith, Imo ‘ll Be Safe Again – Anyanwu

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State, has urged indigenes of the state to continue to keep faith with democracy despite prevalent security challenges.

Anyanwu, who is also the National Secretary of his party, promised to ensure a better and safer Imo under his administration.

In a statement on Monday commemorating the 2023 Democracy Day, he disclosed that he was aware of the numerous challenges caused by Insecurity and poor economic policies in the state.

He expressed sadness that the state which used to be number one in the areas of hospitality and security in the entire South East region has become a shadow of itself.

“I am aware that your businesses have crumbled and collapsed due to the insecured environment we find ourselves today; your lives are threatened and properties destroyed, but be rest assured that peace will be restored again in Imo when the Righteous takes over”

“Despite the challenges and the losses, I appeal to you in the name of God to remain focused and law abiding, and continue to play your individual role in consolidating our democracy until, our state is finally salvaged.”