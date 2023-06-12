Oyo Residents Will Soon Feel Impact Of Agribusiness – Makinde

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has assured the residents of the state that they will soon feel the economic impact of agribusiness.

The governor, while on-the-spot-assessment of Fashola Farm Estate, Oyo Sugarcane Processor Limited and Iseyin-Ogbomoso-Fapote Road in Oyo Town and Iseyin respectively, said the project would reduce rural-urban migration.

After touring the 1,200-hectare farm located in Oyo West local government area of the state, he expressed satisfaction with the level of work done, saying that residents would soon feel the economic impact of the project.

The governor enjoined residents of the state to key into the agro-business policy of his administration.

“Well, you have seen the level of activities here currently and I can say I am satisfied. I look forward to when the real business value extraction will start, where you have trucks going in and out with produce from this farm, and the time is very near.

“I want to tell the people that opportunities are being created and they should take advantage of the positive economic activities going on here and key into it because that is what we want to do.”