Democracy Day: Tinubu Understands Travails Of The Struggle – Adebayo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate in the last election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, yesterday said President Bola Tinubu knows the travails of the people looking for democracy, having participated in the June 12, 1993 democratic struggle.

Adebayo, in his Democracy Day message to Nigerians yesterday, noted that even though democracy, as it is practiced, in Nigeria today might be imperfect, it still remains the fairest and surest way by which the minority could have their say and the majority, their way.

Adebayo noted that the event was another opportunity to congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was a key player as a Senator of the Social Democratic Party in 1993.

He added, “So, no one can say that he did not know the travails of the people looking for democracy. No one can say he does not know the fragility of democracy. No one can say that we do not have a documentary in recent history on how a people can come together and canonize democracy and a small group can come together and vandalize democracy,” he stated.

Adebayo charged public office holders to service the people with humility, reminding them that government is not a place for revenge, personal reward, egoism and aggrandizement, but rather a place of servant-hood on behalf of the rest of the citizens, who cannot converge at the state house or the National Assembly or judge every case in the judiciary.