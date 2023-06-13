Gov’ship: Tough Battle For APC As Kogi East Endorses SDP Flagbearer, Ajaka

There were indications yesterday that the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) may be heading for a very tough governorship race without the consent of Kogi East, the senatorial district with the highest votes in the state.

Categorically, Kogi East yesterday endorsed the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Muritala Ajaka, as its consensus candidate for the governorship election billed to hold on November 11, 2023 in Kogi State

Kogi East with the majority votes in the state holds the ace in determining who becomes governor in the confluence state.

Chairman of the Kogi East Elders Committee, Gabriel Aduku, who unveiled and presented the candidate to the people of Kogi East in Abuja on Monday, noted that Ajaka’s endorsement was the outcome of report by the committee set up by Ukomu Igala Organisation to address the problems of Kogi East’s political backwardness.

Aduku explained that the committee