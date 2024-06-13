Ad

Yiaga Africa has charged the government to renegotiate a new social compact with Nigerians in light of the declined trust in its institutions over the past 25 years of Nigeria’s democratic experience.

In its Democracy Day message yesterday, the civil society organisation said renegotiating the social compact can create a more inclusive society with equal opportunities and access to resources as well as emphasize shared values and responsibilities, fostering community and solidarity among citizens.

Executive director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, who signed the statement, however paid special tribute to our forefathers and mothers who led the struggle for democracy, adding that their courage and resistance to authoritarian rule paved the way for the enthronement of democracy.

On the imperative of negotiating a new social compact with citizens, Itodo said, “Trust in government and institutions has declined over the past 25 years. A new social compact can help restore this trust by making governance more transparent, accountable, and responsive to citizens’ needs.

“Renegotiating the social compact can create a more inclusive society with equal opportunities and access to resources for all.

“It can also emphasize shared values and responsibilities, fostering community and solidarity among citizens. This is crucial for addressing collective challenges such as public health crises, security threats, economic depression, political exclusion and social cohesion.

“After 25 years, it is clear that Nigeria needs to build a more resilient, equitable, and just society.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we call on all stakeholders – government, political parties, civil society, and the private sector – to negotiate a new social compact with citizens.

“This social compact should aim to achieve the following objectives; Improve social conditions through wealth redistribution, job creation, and food security; Safeguard the right to vote and respects choices expressed through the ballot.

“Strengthen local governance by devolving powers to local governments, promoting local democracy, and enabling citizen participation; Deepen public accountability and ensure consequences for breaches of public trust; Protect human rights and civil liberties, especially press freedom, freedom of expression, and the right to peaceful assembly,” he noted.

On the way forward, the executive director said there is a need to strengthen Institutions by reinforcing the independence and capacity of democratic institutions, including INEC, the judiciary, and anti-corruption bodies, to operate without fear or favor.

He also canvassed the promotion of political education which will enhance political education to empower citizens with the knowledge and skills necessary to actively participate in the democratic process especially holding public leaders to account for the power they hold in trust for the people.

“Fostering dialogue and collaboration: Encouraging dialogue and collaboration among political actors, civil society, and the private sector to address common challenges and build a more inclusive democracy.

“Protecting human Rights: Upholding and protecting the fundamental human rights of all Nigerians, ensuring that every citizen can freely express their views, assemble, and participate in the political process without fear of retribution,” he said.

Itodo however added that democracy has enabled increased citizens participation and strengthened democratic institutions despite the allure of institutional capture.

He said periodic elections, despite challenges and the transition of power attests, to the durability of Nigeria’s democracy.

He noted that vibrant civil society, media and active citizens have been pivotal to democratic consolidation in the last 25 years but lamented the incidences of election malpractices, electoral violence and intimidation remain a significant concern, deterring voter participation and compromising the integrity of elections.

He added, “Corruption and lack of accountability by public leaders continues to plague Nigeria’s political landscape, eroding public trust in democratic institutions.

“Despite progress, women, youth, and persons with disability remain underrepresented in political leadership and decision-making processes. Deep-seated socio-economic inequalities hinder the full realization of democratic rights for many Nigerians.

“Journalists, civic activists and citizens experience attacks, intimidation, frivolous litigation, and unlawful detention by state forces for speaking truth to power,” he said.