Denmark has pledged DKK 1.1 billion to the African Development Fund’s 17th replenishment (ADF-17).

Advertisement

The African Development Bank (AfDB) in a statement on Friday said that the support represented a 40 per cent increase over the nation’s previous support.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 2025 Nordic-African Foreign Affairs Ministers’ Meeting,, emphasising Denmark’s long-standing partnership with the AfDB Group.

Denmark’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Lars Rasmussen, said that the pledge reaffirmed his country’s commitment to Africa and to strong multilateral cooperation.

Advertisement

“The Fund is a vital partner for African countries, delivering tangible impact on people’s lives. We encourage other countries to join us in supporting robust replenishment.

“Only together can we meet the world’s most pressing development and climate challenges facing Africa, including job creation for its youths and resilience in fragile contexts,” he said.

AfDB President, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, welcomed Denmark’s early commitment, describing it as a strong demonstration of trust in the Fund’s capacity to deliver.

“This 40 per cent increase reflects not only trust in the Fund’s impact, but also a shared vision of inclusive development, resilience and opportunity for Africa’s most vulnerable countries,” Tah said.

The ADF, a concessional arm of the AfDB, has invested more than 45 billion dollars since 1972 to support energy, transport, agriculture, governance and regional integration in 37 low-income African countries.

Denmark’s contribution aligns with its new Africa Strategy, ‘The African Century, Partnerships of Equals, ‘ which emphasises climate adaptation, private investment and regional market integration.

The ADF-17 replenishment session is scheduled for December, when development partners are expected to confirm their contributions.

Denmark’s early pledge is expected to set the tone for a successful replenishment outcome in line with Africa’s priorities and global development goals.(NAN)