Adamawa State Deputy Governor Prof. Kaletapwa Farauta has tasked her kinsmen to prioritise development of Bachama land through communal projects.

Farauta spoke in Yola during a visit by a delegation from Bachama Kingdom led by Peter Piton Power over their recent victory at the tribunal.

She attributed the victory to God and people of the state, saying that would not have been possible without their support at the 2023 polls.

She tasked them to work towards mending fences and building a strong unity for a greater and prosperous society.

While advocating for positive use of social media, Professor Farauta encouraged the youth to imbibe the spirit of respect for elders.

The deputy governor also called on stakeholders of Bachama Kingdom to live exemplary lives and by extension ensure proper upbringing of their children.

Earlier, Mr Power Piton pledged their continued support and cooperation for the Fintiri led- administration to succeed.