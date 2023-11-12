Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has commended the international Committee of Red Cross( ICRC) for its contributions on various humanitarian crises during the most high period of insurgency.

The governor gave the commendation when he received the head of office International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Damaturu, Mohamedoun Mohammed, on a courtesy visit at the Government House.

The governor was represented by his deputy, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana, who said it was on record that victims of insurgency in several communities had received many interventions.

He also pointed out that the agency greatly assisted the state government in its resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction programmes.

Barde appealed to the ICRC to dwell on the areas of empowerment and training and give priority to socio- economic stability.

Mohammed said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise himself and assess the programmes of the ICRC in Yobe, particularly in rebuilding livelihoods and engaging with relevant stakeholders towards protecting and assisting affected people, especially internally displaced persons.