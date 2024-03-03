The Commandant, Depot Nigerian Army Zaria, Maj.-Gen. Mohammed Aminu-Abdullahi, says the school has enhanced the combat strength of 12,500 soldiers in the 2023 training year.

He said trained personnel had been deployed to various corps, formations and units of the Nigerian Army, who were currently contributing to the security and defence of the nation.

Aminu-Abdullahi stated this during the 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) in Zaria yesterday.

According to him, WASA has transformed over the years and now entails the review of the concluded year and projection of the new training year.

He said in 2023 training activities were conducted based on the depot Nigeria Army training directive, derived from the Nigeria Army focus on endurance 2023 and Nigeria Army training directives and policy 2023.

The commandant said the institution has also commenced training for the 86 Regular Recruit Intake, and lauded the Chief of Army Staff for providing the enabling environment and resources for the recorded successes.

“To achieve this, the Depot NA would be guided by Nigeria Army training directives and focus on endurance 2024. Our goals for 2024 training year were based on developing expertise and enhancing the corporate image of the Nigerian Army and to embark on several corporate social responsibility tasks,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Brig.-Gen. Aliyu Jibril, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Military Police, urged officers and soldiers to be proactive while discharging their duties. (NAN)