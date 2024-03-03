Residents of communities in Kurfi local government area of Katsina State at the weekend protested incessant terrorist activities in the area.

Most of those who joined the protest were from Birchi, Wurma and other nearby communities, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

The protesters blocked the Dutsin Ma – Katsina highway from around 10 a.m.

“The protesters burnt corn stalks and tyres on the highway. They were visibly angry but I like the way they conducted themselves because there was no case of attacking motorists,” a motorist, Bello Aliyu, who was en route to Kankara for a wedding, told PREMIUM TIMES.

He said he, alongside other motorists, spent about 30 minutes waiting for the protesters to “calm down before we continued our journeys.”

The protesters were protesting incessant terrorist attacks in the area. Kurfi is one of the most vulnerable local government areas in Katsina State.

Wurma, a community less than 40 kilometres from the state capital, has witnessed three consecutive attacks on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday night.

During that Tuesday attack, a newly built primary healthcare centre, houses, vehicles and police outpost were burnt down by the terrorists.

Dikko Radda, the state governor has vowed to continue the fight against terrorists in the state.

Mr Radda was at the Wurma community on Friday and addressed both the protesters and community leaders.

In a statement by his chief press secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, Mr Radda said the protesters had every reason to be angry.