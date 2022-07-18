Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has commended pilgrims from the state for exhibiting good conduct and abiding by Saudi laws while performing this year’s hajj in the holy land.

Dr Balarabe who gave the commendation while addressing the pilgrims at Mina, also congratulated them for a successful hajj and for celebrating the feast of sacrifice in the holy land.

“We thank Allah that we have not heard any bad report against any Kaduna pilgrim since we came. Thank you for being good ambassadors of Kaduna state as we enjoined you before you left Kaduna, Nigeria”, she said.

The Deputy Governor, who is the head of Kaduna state delegation in Saudi Arabia, said she believes God has answered all the prayers offered for peace to reign in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

“May God reward all the works that we have performed and may we see the good changes when we return home. The prayers we offered for peace for our country, Allah Almighty will grant them. Because without peace there is nothing we can do.