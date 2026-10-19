Vice-President Kashim Shettima has cautioned political opponents against what he described as a departure from acceptable standards of political conduct, declaring that “desperation is not insanity” and urging politicians to engage in issue-based discussions rather than personal attacks.

Shettima said political differences should not erase the minimum standards of honour and respect expected of public officeholders, insisting that opponents of President Bola Tinubu were not enemies but fellow Nigerians with a shared responsibility to rebuild the country.

The Vice-President spoke on Monday at an event organised by the City Boy Movement, where he defended the Tinubu administration’s economic reforms and urged young supporters to communicate the government’s policies to Nigerians through facts and constructive engagement.

“Desperation is not insanity. There is honour even amongst politicians, and I believe that there is a minimum threshold below which, even as politicians, we should not fall,” he said.

Shettima argued that political engagement should focus on policies, governance and competing ideas rather than personal attacks against political leaders.

He urged members of the movement to engage opposition figures on the issues affecting the country, stressing that disagreement should not prevent cooperation in the broader national interest.

“As I said, we do not consider them as our political enemies. They are our co-travellers in national rebuilding,” he said.

The Vice-President also recalled the longstanding political relationship between Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, noting that the two politicians had known each other for decades and had participated in alliances that shaped Nigeria’s opposition politics.

According to Shettima, Tinubu and Atiku’s political relationship dates back to their involvement in the People’s Democratic Movement and related political developments in the 1990s.

He also recalled Tinubu’s support for northern political figures seeking the presidency, citing the political platforms provided to former Vice-President Atiku and former Vice-President Atiku’s efforts to contest the presidency in 2007.

Shettima said the history of political alliances demonstrated the importance of cooperation across regional and political boundaries.

He maintained that Tinubu had supported political arrangements involving northern leaders and had worked with others to challenge the political order of the time.

The Vice-President urged Nigerians not to allow political disagreements to undermine national unity, adding that opposition figures should be engaged through arguments based on policies and public records.

Beyond the political exchanges, Shettima defended the Tinubu administration’s economic policies, arguing that the President had taken difficult decisions to prevent a more severe economic crisis.

He said Nigeria faced serious financial challenges when Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, citing foreign reserves of $3.9 billion and substantial obligations arising from the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Ways and Means advances.

“When the President assumed the mantle of leadership on 29 May 2023, the country, the economy was teetering on the brink of collapse. We had a paltry $3.9 billion in our foreign reserves, and a debt of over half of Ways and Means of ₦27 trillion,” he said.

Shettima praised Tinubu for accepting responsibility for the country’s inherited economic difficulties rather than publicly blaming his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The President is an honourable man. Instead of resorting to name-calling, instead of heaping the blame on his predecessor, what the President said was that he had to inherit the assets and liabilities of his administration,” the Vice-President said.

He described the President’s decision to implement structural reforms as an indication of courage and determination, arguing that postponing the measures could have worsened the country’s economic difficulties.

Shettima said the reforms were beginning to reposition the economy, citing improvements in economic performance and foreign reserves. The specific figures and trends referenced in his address require verification against official data.

He acknowledged that Nigerians had endured difficult economic conditions but maintained that the consequences could have been worse without the government’s intervention.

“Yes, Nigerians have gone through some tough times, but it could have been worse,” he said.

The Vice-President also said Tinubu would introduce further measures to address agricultural challenges and rising food prices.

“In the coming weeks, the President will come up with robust responses to agricultural challenges, and prices of foodstuff will certainly come down,” he said.

Shettima called on young Nigerians supporting the administration to take its message to their communities and engage political opponents through informed discussions.

He urged the City Boy Movement to communicate the administration’s policies and explain its position on the economy, while avoiding personal attacks and inflammatory exchanges.

The Vice-President expressed appreciation to the movement’s leadership and members for their commitment, time and resources in supporting the administration’s programmes.

He said their participation in politics and governance offered confidence that younger Nigerians would be prepared to assume greater responsibilities in the future.

Shettima also praised Tinubu’s approach to political inclusion, arguing that the President recognised talent beyond familiar political circles, listened to differing opinions and sought to accommodate competing interests.

He described the City Boy Movement as part of the broader effort to connect government policies with communities and encourage young people to participate in national development.

The Vice-President urged the group to remain committed to constructive political engagement and the country’s development.

He thanked members for supporting the administration and giving its programmes a voice in their communities, expressing hope that their efforts would contribute to Nigeria’s progress.