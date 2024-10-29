The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the member representing Abia North/Abia South federal constituency of Abia State, Hon. Alexander Mascot Ikwechegh, over his assault on a cab driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, in Abuja.

The decision followed the adoption of a motion on ‘Matter of Privilege’ moved by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonbvere, at plenary on Tuesday.

According to Hon. Ihonbvere, the lawmaker’s violent engagement with the driver affected the collective image of all the members of the 10th Assembly.

He said: “We have tried in this House since the 9th House that I know and this House in particular to rebuild our collective image. It is that collective image that individuals use to interact with the outside world.

“It is the way you build your house, you run your house, you manage your house that outsiders will see and give you respect even before you say a word.

“In fact, Mr. Speaker, the tendency has been for people particularly in certain sectors to while noting that the House “has a responsibility to Nigerians, to build this institution to where it would, when you hand over that will come before us to have reasons to be proud of us. Our goal is to hand to them a banner without stain.

“I want to say that what has been in the news we all probably readily know about it, that our member, Honourable Mascot Ikwechegh had an altercation with a Cab driver. It is not my job to begin to analyze the video that we have all seen or to analyze the commentary but I have the responsibility to say that this House will not sit and accommodate any aberration.

“In fact, if you look at Order 5(e), it spelt out very clearly how to deal with anybody, any form of infraction or aberration or misconduct by a member of the House.

“This matter is serious enough, it impinges on our collective integrity, it attacks the conscience of the average Nigerian, it derogated the image and expectations of the public on what we stand for as a House.

“W have to demonstrate to that public that brought us here that it’s better for us to come in here that we recognize it, we are pained, we are offended, we are not happy about it,” he noted.

When the indicted lawmaker attempted to speak on the motion, Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, told him that matters of privileges were not debated according to the House Rules.

“Hon. Mascot Ikwechegh you are raising your hand, we don’t debate privilege, what are you raising your hand for? Point of Order, can you put on (sic) your microphone, please,” Kalu said, asking the lawmaker to approach the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges to defend himself.

Ikwechegh had earlier tendered an ‘unreserved’ apology to the leadership and members of the 10th Assembly and Nigerians, Inspector General of Police (IGP) as well as the assaulted driver for his actions.

He said: “While I am human and not infallible, I remain accountable for my actions. Citizen Abuwatseya and I have explored alternative dispute resolution methods to address this issue and have reached a respectful resolution, which I am committed to following through.

“Additionally, my sincere apologies to the Inspector General of Police, recognizing the unintended disparagement my remarks may have caused to his person, his office, and the entire institution. I reaffirm my respect for the Nigerian Police Force and the Inspector General’s commitment to maintaining law and order.

“Additionally, I extend my sincere apologies to the leadership and members of this House and the National Assembly as a whole for any deficit in goodwill this incident may have caused. I am aware that my actions reflect not only on myself but also on this esteemed institution and the trus…