Manchester United are on the verge of appointing Ruben Amorim as their new head coach after the sack of Erik Ten Hag.

The club has reportedly agreed to pay the €10 million exit clause for Amorim, with the Portuguese manager already expressing his commitment to United’s proposal and vision.

Confirming Amorim’s imminent move to Old Trafford, football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, wrote on X, “Manchester United are set to pay €10m exit clause for Rúben Amorim to become new manager, here we go!”

Sporting Lisbon has confirmed that they have received official communication from United about the move, and reports suggest they have a successor lined up to take over.

The decision to replace Ten Hag follows a challenging season for the Dutchman, whose tenure ended with United sitting 14th in the Premier League after a 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Ten Hag had only signed a new two-year extension in July, but with just four wins in 14 matches, the club’s hierarchy deemed a change necessary.

At 39, Amorim has built a strong reputation for his success in the Portuguese league and his dynamic coaching style, making him a sought-after candidate for the Red Devils.

Meanwhile, Ruud van Nistelrooy, who served as Ten Hag’s assistant, will step in as interim manager until Amorim’s arrival.

Sources close to Van Nistelrooy indicate that he does not wish to take over the club permanently out of respect for Ten Hag, his fellow Dutchman.

With Amorim’s appointment, United fans hope for a fresh direction and an immediate improvement.

As Amorim prepares to take the reins, all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see if this bold move can revive Manchester United’s season.