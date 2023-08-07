President Bola Tinubu has expressed his admiration for the Super Falcons’ performance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament, acknowledging their hard-fought match against England, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat during the Round of 16.

Tinubu, who took to his verified Twitter handle on Monday morning after the game, said regardless of the outcome of the match, the Super Falcons made Nigeria proud on the global stage.

The President tweeted: “I must commend the effort by our Super Falcons #NGSuper_Falcons at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“Your brilliant performance did not go unnoticed despite the final outcome. You made Nigeria proud on the global stage!”