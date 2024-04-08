Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said one lieutenant was killed and four others wounded in action during an ambush that occurred along Road Buratai-Buni Gari on April 5, 2024.

This is contrary to the reported loss of one senior officer and six others in the ambush.

The director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, said the ambush occurred on 5 April 24 at about 0935hrs.

He said, “Sadly, during the encounter, troops lost a Lieutenant that was killed in action. While four personnel were wounded in action and receiving treatment.”

The director said a reinforcement pursued the terrorists to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and made contact, killing six of the terrorists.

He said the troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7. 62mm special ammunition.

He said troops were on a manhunt of the remaining terrorists who fled the firefight in disarray.