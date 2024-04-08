Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA) has said that it is geared towards establishing herbal clinics in all the 774 local government areas (LGAs) across the country.

The director-general of NNMDA, Prof Martins Emeje, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP, said that the agency is developing a database of all traditional medicine practitioners in the country.

This, he said, would enable the agency to know the type of services they render, for comprehensive documentation.

“We are starting it already with Alimosho local government, it’s a N500billion project that we are starting with Alimosho local government and we are going to use that as a pilot to begin to escalate it in the country,” the DG explained.

Emeje stated that the government and the private sector need to join hands and see manufacturing of indigenous medicine as an emergency so that they can pull resources into it and get Nigerians out of this quagmire.