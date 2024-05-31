Ad

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has vowed to bring the full military weight on the Indigenous People of Biafra/ Eastern Security Network IPOB/ESN to ensure its total defeat following the killing of five soldiers in an ambush by suspected members of the outlawed group in Abia State.

Condemning the killing of the serving personnel, the military vowed to fiercely retaliate the attack.

Director Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, stated this in a statement, confirming that the attack on the troops at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa local government areas adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State.

“Accordingly, it is absolutely imperative that the military retaliate against this dastardly act against troops. The military would be fierce in its response. We would bring overwhelming military pressure on the group to ensure their total defeat”.

Buba said the troops were deployed to enforce peace in the area and protect the citizens following the illegal sit-at-home order on 30 May, 2024 by the separatists group before they were massed attacked by the terrorists.

He said, “The terrorists in three tinted Prado Toyota SUVs and others from built-up areas surrounding the checkpoint, sprang a surprise attack on the checkpoint. The attack sadly took the lives of five personnel of the armed forces killed in action.

“The armed forces mourns the death of these troops as each and every soldier lost in battle is a terrible loss. Meanwhile, investigation are ongoing concerning the attack”.

The statement reiterated that the lifeline of terrorism is the people, adding that situation in Abia is no exemption.

He therefore reminded that “winning the war without the support of the people is close to impossible. The IPOB capitalised on this to perpetrate attacks on the troops. The situation leaves more to be desired.”