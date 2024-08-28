Nigerians living with diabetes are facing an unprecedented crisis as the cost of essential drugs, particularly insulin, has surged by over 800 per cent, leaving many struggling to afford the necessary medications to manage their condition.

LEADERSHIP’s checks revealed that the sharp rise in prices, coupled with the economic downturn, has placed a heavy financial burden on individuals living with diabetes, pushing some to forgo treatment or seek out hazardous alternatives.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), diabetes is a chronic, metabolic disease characterised by elevated levels of blood glucose (or blood sugar), which over time can lead to severe damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and nerves.

The most common is Type 2 diabetes, usually in adults, which occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin or doesn’t make enough insulin. Type 1 diabetes is characterised by deficient insulin production and requires daily insulin administration.

In Nigeria, it is estimated that about 11.2 million adults are living with diabetes. Meanwhile, experts have opined that this figure may be far from reality as an estimated two-thirds of diabetes cases in the country are undiagnosed, increasing the burden of diabetes complications and deaths.

Detailing the devastating impact of diabetes drugs price hike, the national coordinator for Persons Living with Diabetes in Nigeria and co-chair of the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition (NASR) Comrade Bernard Enyia said, “Two years ago, insulin cost between N2,500 and N3,000. But starting in January of this year, prices skyrocketed, first to N6,000 and then to N12,000, and by June, it was as high as N24,000 in some areas. In Cross River State, I bought insulin for N22,000; in Kano, it was N24,000; in some other states, it went up to N26,000.”

This price volatility has made it nearly impossible for diabetic patients to plan their expenses, as costs fluctuate unpredictably.

“Sometimes the price will drop slightly, only to rise again,” Enyia lamented.

The cost of glucometer, a medical device used to monitor blood sugar levels, has also soared.

“A glucometer now costs around N30,000, up from N6,000, and the test strips used with them have also become significantly more expensive,” Enyia said.

Enyia further highlighted the compounding costs associated with diabetes management.

“I consume three bottles of insulin per month, which alone costs me over N100,000. When you add the price of syringes, which has risen from N30-N50 to N600 each, the monthly details of the devastating impact of these price hikes become overwhelming. It’s not just insulin; there are also oral tablets that we need to take to help control blood sugar levels. Some months, I spend between N150,000 and N200,000 to manage my diabetes.”

The financial strain is forcing difficult choices, with many patients having to sacrifice basic needs or family obligations to attend to their medication.

“More than 70 per cent of my income goes towards treatment,” Enyia revealed. “I’ve had to choose between paying for my children’s school fees and buying my medication because I need to stay alive to take care of them.”

Enyia told LEADERSHIP that the dire situation has led many patients to abandon proper treatment, turning instead to unregulated alternatives.

“People are resorting to cheaper options like buying drugs from chemists or falling for misleading claims on social media about miracle cures.”

“These so-called cures may temporarily lower blood sugar, but they do not address the underlying issue of insulin production,” Enyia said.

The Nigerian government’s efforts to alleviate the burden have been insufficient, according to Enyia. “Even with the president’s executive order to remove taxes on pharmaceutical materials for local drug production, it hasn’t helped much because insulin and glucometers are imported and remain at an all-time high.”

The lack of comprehensive health insurance coverage for diabetes further exacerbates the problem, with most insurance plans not covering diabetes

Another major challenge is the lack of trained specialists.

“We don’t have enough endocrinologists in Nigeria, and general doctors often make mistakes in treating diabetic patients,” Enyia said, emphasising the need for more specialised training.

The president Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), Professor Aminu Mohammed, confirmed the shortage of specialists.

“General doctors can attend to diabetic patients, but complicated cases should only be treated by endocrinologists,” he said, advising those with diabetes to adhere to strict dietary and medication rules, monitor their blood sugar regularly, and seek prompt infection treatment.

In response to the crisis, the director-general of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), Professor Martins Emeje, emphasised the potential of traditional medicine as an alternative treatment for diabetes.

“We have developed a NAFDAC-approved herbal product for diabetes, and we are working on bringing more traditional medicines through the regulatory process for wider use,” he said.

NAFDAC is the acronym for the National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control, the country’s drug regulator.

Emeje, however, also pointed out a broader systemic issue: Nigeria’s reliance on imported drugs.

“The reason we are all complaining about the high cost of medication is that we are not producing them ourselves. If we could develop and export our medicines, it would alleviate some of the pressure,” he said.

The economic burden of diabetes is immense, affecting not only individuals but also the nation’s productivity.

The Diabetes Association of Nigeria notes that the out-of-pocket expenses for diabetes care are exorbitant, and the indirect costs, such as loss of productivity due to illness, further put heavy strain on families and the economy.

To address these issues, the National Action on Sugar Reduction Coalition (NASR) has called on the government to increase taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) and use the revenue to subsidise diabetes care.

“Nigeria is the fourth highest consumer of soft drinks globally, which contributes significantly to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes,” the coalition stated.

The coalition noted that diabetes costs Nigeria $4.5 billion annually, adding that a diabetic patient spends at least N300,000 annually on treatment.

“As of 2019, Nigeria was ranked seventh-highest per capita consumption of carbonated soft drinks globally with 498-ounce servings consumed annually.

“38.7 million litres of soft drinks are sold yearly, contributing to the prevalence of NCDs-related diseases. $4.5 billion is spent yearly by Nigerians on the treatment of diabetes,” the coalition added.

It advocated free diabetes screenings in public facilities and removing of tariffs on diabetes treatment goods.

Acknowledging the severe threat posed by non-communicable diseases, including diabetes, to public health in Nigeria, the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, said, “NCDs account for 27% of all annual deaths in the country, many of which are premature. We must take urgent action to address this.”

The ministry has developed comprehensive policy documents to guide the nation towards better health outcomes, but implementation remains challenging.

As the crisis deepens, the diabetic community in Nigeria is calling for immediate government intervention to make life-saving medications more affordable and accessible. Without such action, the heavy toll on both lives and the economy will continue to rise.