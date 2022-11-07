The chief executive and chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Muhammad Nami has said that tax dialogue is a tool for engendering tax compliance and a means to strengthening tax systems.

Speaking at the 2022 Kaduna state Tax Dialogue, held in Kaduna state on Saturday, Nami stated that dialoguing on tax was very necessary for inclusivity, fairness and pooling expert ideas to aid tax policy formulation, which ultimately strengthens tax administration.

A statement issued by his media assistant, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, quoted him saying that, dialoguing on tax is very important for many reasons.

“Tax dialogue is a multi-sided communication channel that enables every view to taxation be aired and considered. By so doing, it lends itself to inclusiveness in the design and implementation of the tax system thereby engendering the spirit of collective ownership which, ultimately, promotes voluntary tax compliance.

“Dialoguing on tax prevents destructive conflicts as no one feels cheated or unfairly treated.

“Examples from history are rife on the importance of engagements on tax issues.

For instance, the then British Parliament passed the Tea Act, which constrained Americans to buy tea on which duty had been paid without dialoguing with the people.