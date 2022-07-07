Association of Nigerian Students in Europe (ANSE), an umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey in extension, is set to offer scholarships to about 111 Nigerian students.

ANSE president, Bashiru Saidu Muhammad disclosed this while briefing the press in Abuja, yesterday. He said the scholarship will cover three persons in each states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the students to study in Turkey.

Muhammad said, “After due consultations, I would like to announce that ANSE under my leadership, will begin by offering 3 scholarships each to the 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT for students to study in Turkey. These scholarships will be channeled through various ministries of education and scholarship boards.

“A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders, and there will be more to come. We wish to also inform Nigerians wishing to study abroad that we will come up with a programme where they can apply and get these scholarships directly from us.”

He said ANSE has for many years intervened in student affairs both at home and abroad by providing technical and financial support to students, and have over the years secured thousands of scholarship opportunities via various partner institutions who have been supporting the organisation.

“The generosity we enjoy from various organisations in Europe and beyond, including the United Nations are enormous.

“Nigerians students in Europe have been a major force in European Universities and have made their mark among the most brilliant alumni of various European institutions.

“There’s no doubt that Nigeria has one of the highest numbers of international students studying in Europe, amounting to over 3 million in number. As such, we intend to ensure that these very important population are being taken care of, to realize the full potential, in order to serve as indispensable assets for humanity,” he added.