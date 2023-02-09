One person has been confirmed dead after a fully loaded 40ft containerised truck experienced brake failure and crushed vehicles on Kara Bridge on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

In a press statement by the director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA), Taofiq Adebayo, he said the truck after losing its brake crushed four vehicles.

According to him, a yet-to-be-identified male hawker was killed on the spot while two others were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

LEADERSHIP reports that the accident is coming less than two weeks after nine persons were killed at Ojuelegba Bus-Stop in Lagos after a truck lost his brake.

Adebayo said, “The multiple accident which occurred around 7am today involved a fully loaded 40fts containerised truck with 5 other private vehicles. A male hawker selling died instantly during the accident. The corpse of the dead hawker and several others rescued by LASTMA personnel were handed over to medical personnel on ground at the scene of the accident.”

He stated further that the truck with four other vehicles involved in the accident were immediately removed from Kara bridge to pave way for free flow of traffic to other road users.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded 40fts containerised truck developed a brake failure and crushed 4 other private vehicles (Passat Jeep AGL 323 GK), (A Camry MUS 270 HE), (Black colour Lexus Jeep) and (Black Prado Jeep) including an Hiace 18-seater commercial bus with passengers.

“The Head of Lastma (Zebra) around Ojodu- Berger Mr. Mabunmi Oluwa-biyi Abisola who led the Lastma rescue team confirmed that the truck with 4 other accidented private vehicles involved in the fatal accident were immediately removed from ‘Kara’ bridge to pave ways for free flow of traffic to other road users.

“Emergency responders at the scene of the accident include the Nigerian Police, Trace Officials and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC),” he stated.