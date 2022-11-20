The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), has said to sustain the advancement of communication and digital economy, the government, in collaboration with key stakeholders must ensure the implementation of sound policies and strategies.

The engineers also stressed that there must be strengthening of MDAs, enforcing compliance of laws and regulations and creating of public awareness.

This was part of the NSE’s recommendations which are contained in a communique signed by the president of NSE, Engr Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, at the end of the 55th National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) tagged “ABUJA 2022” held in Abuja, theme: “Advancing the frontiers of communication and digital economy in Nigeria.”

The communique read in parts, “To create a favourable enabling environment for the digital economy to strive, the administration needs to increase investment and partnership in the provision of modern communication infrastructure to enhance the sustainable growth of digital environment for efficiency.

“Strengthening the critical enablers to motivate the service providers for sustainable quality service delivery. Promote private sector-led and government facilitation in the expansion and deepening of rural and urban market structure integration through the deployment of digital technologies and innovations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There should be a deliberate effort to remove the existing barriers in human and institutional capacity development within the public sector and between the private sector to ensure synergistic operations and complementarity in communication and digital innovation.

“Government at all levels need to as a matter of urgency ensure the provision of critical enablers including energy, security, skilled labour, etc. to encourage more partnership with the private sector in upgrading infrastructure and efficient service delivery.

“Strengthening of monitoring, evaluation and feedback mechanism through the collective action of regulators, operators, service providers and technical partners championed by professional bodies.

“Promote targeted empowerment programmes initiated by the MDAs and private sector in the communication and Digital Economy sector to exploit maximal opportunities available.

Proactive measures at all levels of government and other stakeholders supported by effective enforcement of best practices including communication and digital technologies for flood control.

“Internal security matters need to be on the Concurrent List to have inclusive participation and synergy in curbing crimes at all levels. To enhance coordination and efficiency in intelligence management, national security and control centre with a unified command and control, and coordination structure for proactive crisis detection, response, and management.

“To achieve balanced reporting that will promote national cohesion and security, there is the need to ensure that the media practitioners adhere to guidelines, codes, and standards of the media profession and perform their tasks responsibly.”

The society used the occasion to honour 89 distinguished individuals, which included former state governors, chief executive officers of public and private companies with NSE presidential awards.