The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) has launched a strong critique against centralised control social media platforms, including Facebook (Meta) and X (formerly Twitter), warning that their monopolistic control was actively eroding citizens’ digital rights.

Advertisement

During a compelling lecture at Kano State Polytechnic, the Executive Director of CITAD, Malam Y.Z. Ya’u, explained how the tech giants exploit data and manipulate online discourse.

The lecture, titled “Monopolies to Fediverse: A Peep into an Alternative Social Media Space”, was a deep dive into the unchecked power of the tech companies.

Ya’u argued that their massive scale and lack of accountability allow them to operate as monopolies, leading to widespread data exploitation, political interference, and the suppression of free expression online.

He didn’t mince words in accusing the platforms of harvesting users’ personal data without consent and then selling it to a wide range of actors, from advertisers and political campaigns to developers of artificial intelligence—a clear breach of global data protection principles.

The event wasn’t just a lecture; it was a vibrant forum for discussion. Students in attendance were particularly engaged as they asked sharp questions about the addictive nature of social media and the complex mechanisms of these powerful monopolies.

Academics also contributed to the conversation, adding their expert perspectives to the debate about digital sovereignty and corporate responsibility.

Ya’u’s accusations weren’t limited to data practices. He also alleged that these platforms promote discriminatory content, citing a damning report from the Sada Social Center for Digital Rights. The report documented over 1,200 violations against Palestinians in June 2025 alone, highlighting a pattern of what he described as targeted online suppression and bias.