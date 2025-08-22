In a bold step towards securing a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup tournament, Super Eagles head coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has announced a provisional squad comprising 31 players.

The squad, which features a mix of experienced internationals and exciting young talents, will confront Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Uyo on September 6 before traveling to Bloemfontein three days later to face South Africa. The two games are must-win ties for Nigeria.

The provisional squad list was announced on Friday in a press statement signed by Ademola Olajire, the communication director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Among the notable names in the provisional squad are team captain William Ekong, Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and others. The defensive lineup is bolstered by the likes of Olaoluwa Aina and Calvin Bassey, while the midfield showcases renowned players such as Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi. The attacking front is led by star forwards Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Simon Moses, all of whom have proven their mettle in international competitions.

Chelle also included promising young goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt, defenders Bright Osayi-Samuel and Bruno Onyemaechi, as well as midfielders Raphael Onyedika, Frank Onyeka, and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Additionally, forwards Sadiq Umar and Nathan Tella bring further dynamism to the squad.

The coach has opted to recall several talents who impressed during the 2025 Unity Cup Tournament, including the youthful defender Benjamin Fredericks, rearguard stalwarts Felix Agu and Igoh Ogbu, midfielder Christantus Uche, and forward Cyriel Dessers. Experienced players Adeleye Adebayo, Chidozie Awaziem, and Terem Moffi also make a return to the squad.

The Super Eagles, currently in fourth place in their qualifying group, are set to face Rwanda on Saturday, 6th September at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. Following this, they will travel to Bloemfontein to take on South Africa on Tuesday, 9th September, in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

As preparations intensify, the Super Eagles’ training camp will open in Uyo on Monday, 1st September, allowing the players to acclimatise and strategise ahead of these crucial fixtures.

Super Eagles’ Provisional Squad for Rwanda and South Africa Matches

Goalkeepers:

Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa)

Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania)

Adeleye Adebayo (Volos FC, Greece)

Ebenezer Harcourt (Sporting FC)

Defenders:

William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia)

Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England)

Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest, England)

Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England)

Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece)

Igoh Ogbu (SK Slavia Prague, Czech Republic)

Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France)

Felix Agu (Werder Bremen, Germany)

Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders:

Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England)

Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England)

Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA)

Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey)

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (SS Lazio, Italy)

Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Christantus Uche (Getafe CF, Spain)

Forwards:

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy)

Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan, Italy)

Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey)

Simon Moses (Paris FC, France)

Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Cyriel Dessers (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland)

Sadiq Umar (Real Sociedad, Spain)

Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany)

Tolu Arokodare (KRC Genk, Belgium)

Terem Moffi (OGC Nice, France)

Adams Akor (Sevilla FC, Spain).