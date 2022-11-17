Digital Space Capital Limited (DSC), a financial services company that provides digitised and financial solutions has unveiled its new corporate governance structure to offer advisory roles and financial services for seamless banking services outside the four walls of the banking sector.

This is even as the group unveiled its new corporate governance structure in Lagos at the weekend to birth new ideas in the banking sector.

The event see the company roll out its records of achievements for the past financial year and its plans for the future with the grand unveiling of its new management board under the leadership of Yahaya Abubakar CFR The Etsu Nupe and chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch, the chief executive officer, Mrs. Olubukola Abitoye, said, in the last 28 months, the group has been able to raise it’s staff strength from zero to over 120, and thereby, birthing many other subsidiaries.

Abitoye said, this shows the strength of the group’s strong organisation with the beauty of its new corporate governance of bringing Nigeria together.

According to her, the company has been able to deliver N369 million as profit before tax (PBT) in the last 18 months while N769 million has been recorded in 9 months of 2022.

This is a positive signal for the group and this means we are heading in the right direction, she said

She posited that the microfinance bank with a customer base of over 228,000 will offer fully digitalised commercial bank in Nigeria by offering a seamless banking service without the four-walls of a building.

She averred that funds managed by the group has grown to N10 billion.