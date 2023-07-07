Diphtheria: NCDC Confirms 798 Cases, 80 Deaths In 8 States, FCT

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 798 confirmed cases of diphtheria, resulting in 80 deaths, between December 2022 and June 30th, 2023. These cases were recorded in eight states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Director-general of the centre, Dr Ifedayo Adetifa who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said most of the cases (782) were recorded in Kano State.

Ifedayo said other states with cases of the disease are Lagos, Yobe, Katsina, Cross River, Kaduna, and Osun, adding that the majority (71.7 percent) of the 798 confirmed cases occurred among children aged two to 14 years.

He explained that diphtheria is caused by a toxin produced by the bacteria Corynebacterium diphtheriae, adding that it is a vaccine-preventable disease covered by one of the vaccines provided routinely through Nigeria’s childhood immunisation schedule.

The DG regretted that despite the availability of safe and cost-effective vaccine in the country, 654 (82 percent) of 798 confirmed diphtheria cases in the ongoing outbreak were unvaccinated, including this recently announced FCT case.