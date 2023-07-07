Protesters Storm EU Office Over Election Report

Members of Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Political Parties for Good Governance (CCSOPPGG) have besieged the European Union office in protest against its report on the 2023 presidential election.

The coalition which mobilised some other Nigerians in their hundreds warned the European Union against instigating another war in Nigeria through what it described as the international body’s “biased” report on the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In its report which was tendered before the presidential petitions court in Abuja, the EU faulted the 2023 general election, premising its report on alleged violence, killings and vote buying.

The protesters who carried placards with different inscriptions staged a peaceful walk through the Central Area to the head office of the European Union in Abuja.

Addressing officials of the EU who were on ground to receive the protesters, leader of the coalition, Dr Lillian Ene Ogbole, accused the EU of deliberately attempting to malign the Nigerian government and its leaders.