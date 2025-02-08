The management of Kaduna Electric and its striking workers have agreed to restore electricity to Kaduna State and all its franchise States with immediate effect.

The resolution was reached after Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State convened a meeting with both parties at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna, on Friday night.

It will be recalled that the electricity workers union of Kaduna Electric had embarked on an industrial action since last Sunday, following the decision of the management of the DisCo to sack 444 workers, thereby plunging Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi States in darkness.

At the end of the meeting, Governor Sani promised to be the guarantor as he would ensure fairness to both sides, after both parties agreed to sit down and take a joint decision.

‘’The Unions praised the Governor for his intervention. They also commended the Management, ably led by Dr Hashidu, for moving Kaduna Electric forward,’’ the resolution stated.

The workers union also “noted that the Management is operating under stringent conditions, given the prevailing economic situation in the country but promised to help it to succeed.’’

The parties also noted that both the Management of Kaduna Electric and the labour union are partners in progress, adding that what happened was as a result of a breakdown in communication.

The meeting also argued that “there must be a give-and-take on the side of both the Management and Labour in order to find an amicable settlement of the dispute.’’

The resolutions were signed by Dr Umar Abubakar Hashidu, the Managing Director of the electricity distribution company, Comrade Wisdom Nwachukwu, the Vice President (Distribution) of National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade Rilwanu Shehu, Deputy President North of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC).

Other union members that signed the resolutions included Comrade Muhammed Musa, Deputy President North of NUEE and Comrade Haruna Ahmed Tinau, Deputy Secretary General (North).

Engr Idris Ahmed Idris, the Managing Director of Kaduna Power Supply Company, also signed the resolutions.