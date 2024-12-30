Some recently disengaged police officers have appealed to President Bola Tinubu to direct the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun, to recall them to the force as directed by the National Industrial Court.

The disengaged cops who are members of Courses 33, 34 and 35 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy of the Nigeria Police Force allegedly retired forcefully without considering their time of entering the force.

However, they obtained the NICN’s judgement to reinstate them, but the judgement was not obeyed by force.

In an open letter to the President, through their lawyer, Mr Olatoye Adejola, made available on Sunday to LEADERSHIP in Akure, the state capital, the aggrieved officers said the National Industrial Court had directed the IGP to re-engage them. Still, the latter allegedly failed to yield to the directives.

According to the letter, the force ordered the concerned cops to report to Abuja in August 2024 for documentation with the expectation that they would be reabsorbed into the force. Still, after the documentation, the force did not respond to the matter.

The letter read, “We are solicitors to Police Officers who are members of Courses 33, 34, and 35 (Force Entrants) of the Police Academy of the Nigeria Police Force (hereinafter referred to as “our clients”) and on whose mandate we write this letter of complaint as a corollary to our previous letters and other steps already taken by our clients to ease their long-term suffering and pains as a result of the police authorities’ inaction.

“We wish to express our deep concerns about the failure of the Inspector General of Police to ensure compliance and implementation of the commission’s directive to the effect of the Industrial Court judgment in Suit No. NICN/ABJ/281/2021 be enforced, and all officers affected by the judgment must have their appointment dates regularised.

“Our clients were elated and optimistic when they received signals to report at Abuja between 12th and 16th August 2024 for further documentation to receive their letter of posting for the officers to resume their duty posts and subsequently have their salary restored.’’